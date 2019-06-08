Love from another state: Hundreds wear pink, pay tribute to Maleah Davis in Arkansas

Maleah Davis has touched the hearts of many across the country and communities are making sure she is not forgotten.

Hundreds gathered in Arkansas to pay tribute to the 4-year-old and wore pink, which was Maleah's favorite color. The memorial was held at 10 a.m. at the site where her remains were discovered May 31 near Hope, Arkansas. Residents also walked and held a balloon release.

Maleah’s remains were found after community activist Quanell X said her stepfather, Derion Vence, who is being held in jail on an evidence tampering charge, confessed to dumping her body.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause and manner of Maleah’s death.

Take a look at the touching photos below:

John T. Miller

