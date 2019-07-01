BB Lemon to open new location in Montrose next week

The B.B. Lemon location in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is seen on July 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - B.B. Lemon is set to open its second location in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood next week.

The gastropub has already become a favorite of foodies along the Washington Avenue corridor.

Benjamin Berg, of the Berg Hospitality Group, which owns B.B. Lemon, said he couldn’t resist the 2,700-square-foot location near the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Richmond Avenue.

“I wasn’t necessarily looking to expand B.B. Lemon, but the space was perfect for it,” Berg said. “B.B. Lemon is meant to be a fun, neighborhood spot with a great ambiance, and this location reminded me of the local spots I grew up with in New York City combined with all the features that Houstonians will love -- a beautiful, outdoor patio and upscale comfort food.”

Berg said the Montrose location is meant to resemble the Washington Avenue spot, but with a few club-like touches with four spaces: the main dining room, which can seat up to 80 guests; the 30-seat private dining room, a 60-seat patio and an 11-seat bar.

Guests can expect to enjoy the same tavern-style menu as the Washington Avenue location, with several new seafood additions like snapper crudo with citrus and Mediterranean snapper.

The new location at 4319 Montrose Blvd. opens July 8. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The bar closes at midnight Monday through Thursday and at 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

