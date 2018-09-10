Tropics watch: Monitoring system in Gulf, 3 hurricanes

This map shows a system that the National Hurricane Center is watching for the possibility of tropical development this week.

HOUSTON - The peak of hurricane season is Monday, and right on cue, there are four tropical systems that are being monitored this week.

Here’s a look at what we know and what we don’t for each of the systems in the Atlantic Ocean right now, and the impact

Florence

Hurricane Florence is forecast to become a major hurricane by Monday, and will make a run for the East Coast by the end of the week. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm will make landfall near Willmington, North Carolina, on Friday as a Category 4 storm with winds of more than 130 mph.

While this storm is not expected to have any impacts on the weather in Texas, for the Carolinas and Virginias it will likely be a significant weather event. Meteorologists in the area where Florence will likely hit are warning residents of life-threatening flooding after the landfall of the storm.

Isaac

Hurricane Isaac is moving through the North Central Atlantic Ocean right now. It’s forecast to approach the Leeward Islands by Thursday as a hurricane with 80 mph winds. According to the NHC, it will lose some steam and weaken to a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.

Where it goes from there is still up in the air, and it’s still too early to tell if the storm will have any impact on the weather in Texas.

Helene

Hurricane Helene is moving over open water west of the Cape Verde Islands and will maintain hurricane strength through Thursday. According to the NHC, the storm will make a turn north last this week and eventually weaken into a tropical storm. This system will not have any impacts on the weather in Texas.

System in the western Caribbean Sea

NHC forecasters have flagged a cluster of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean for the possibility of development, giving it a 40 percent chance of formation within the next five days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This is the system that meteorologists in Texas will be keeping a close eye on this week.

The system will move over the Yucatan Peninsula, and emerge into the Gulf by mid-week. The NHC said slow development is expected during this time. After the system moves into the Gulf, upper-level winds are making the environment conducive to the development of a tropical depression sometime late this week, according to the NHC.

This system will increase rain chances in Texas through the week. It’s too early to tell how much the system will develop or exactly where it will go, but the Texas coast is certainly a possible landfall area.

