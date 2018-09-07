Disturbance Becoming Better Organized, Tropical Storm Conditions and Heavy Rainfall Expected in Portions of the Cabo Verde Islands

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.65
Heading
Coordinates
W at 10 mph
18.0W, 13.2N
Discussion
At 200 p.m. AST (1800 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.2 north, longitude 18.0 west. The system is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). A westward to west-northwestward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near the southern cabo verde islands on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance is becoming better organized, and it is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today.
Conditions are conducive for the disturbance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later today. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, near 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, near 100 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).
Watches and Warnings
Changes with this advisory:
None.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * santiago, fogo, and brava
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
Land Hazards
Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area on Sunday.
Rainfall: the disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with maximum totals of 8 inches across the southern cabo verde islands. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.