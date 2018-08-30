Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Expected in the Southern Cabo Verde Islands On Friday

Discussion

At 200 p.m. AST (1800 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 12.9 north, longitude 19.0 west. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern cabo verde islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so.

Environmental conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical cyclone tonight or Friday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).