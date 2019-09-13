Tropical system that was headed for Gulf now favors East Coast

HOUSTON - A slowly strengthening disturbance in the western Atlantic Ocean is setting its sights on Florida.

The storm, currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, is centered over The Bahamas and is moving slowly to the northwest. Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Humberto overnight into early Saturday morning.

Here's a closer look at the system and the forecast.

What we know

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is poised to produce heavy rainfall over the Bahamas, including the area hit hard by Hurricane Dorian, as it continues its movement to the northwest.

The Florida Peninsula could experience tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall. The storm could produce 5 to 7 inches of rain in The Bahamas and Florida. Florida has been water logged over the past several months making the heavy rain a possible flooding concern.

The storm will not impact the Texas coast.

What we don’t know

It is still too early to know the exact track of this storm.

In the short term, the Florida Peninsula will be directly impacted. There are still questions on how close to the coast Humberto will get.

The European computer model keeps the system offshore which could allow it to strengthen to Category 1 strength but the system would be far enough offshore in this scenario that the heaviest rain would not hit Florida and minimal impacts would be felt. The American computer model has been pulling into agreement with the European model but still keeps the system close enough to Florida that heavy rain could pose a flooding concern for the peninsula.

Past Monday most computer models take the system northeast and out to sea.

What does this mean for Southeast Texas?

This system may actually steal moisture from the Houston region and lower the chances for rain in Southeast Texas through the weekend.

What you should do

We’re in the peak of hurricane season, so it’s a good idea to stay updated on the latest forecast.

This also serves as a good reminder to review your hurricane preparedness plan. You can get more information about developing a plan and emergency kit at Click2Houston.com/hurricane.

You can also download our Hurricane Tracker app to get updates on your phone whenever a system develops.

Elsewhere in the tropics

There is another tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean. It has the potential to develop into an organized tropical system in the next several days. Forecast models have been very inconsistent in predicting the path and strength of this system, so there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding this system.

