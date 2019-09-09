Scattered storms and less heat for Houston to start the week

HOUSTON - After a weekend of triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry weather, Houston woke up to scattered storms and the forecast of slightly lower temperatures.

Storms were moving northwest from the coast Monday morning with temperatures in the 70s for most places.

Another round of scattered storms is possible in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s for highs.

Similar weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Tropics

The peak of hurricane season is this week, and there's plenty to talk about in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is spinning into the North Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

However, there are two more waves that are being monitored.

One wave is located just southeast of the Bahamas. It has a 20% chance of development during the next five days as it approaches Florida.

Another wave is moving through the Central Atlantic and has a 30% chance of development during the next five days. It’s forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles later this week.

It’s too early to know if either of these waves will have any impacts on the mainland U.S.

