Rain chances in Houston going up for the weekend

HOUSTON - Chances of rain are going up for this weekend in Houston.

A slug of tropical moisture is arriving in Southeast Texas on Friday, pushing the chances of widespread thunderstorms to 60%. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the 90s.

The chance of rain remains elevated through the weekend, so it’s a good idea to make sure you have an indoor backup for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s through the weekend.

Labor Day cold front?

A cold front is still expected to arrive in Southeast Texas by Labor Day weekend. While it won’t push temperatures down a lot, it will drop humidity levels and make the weather feel a lot more comfortable.

Tropics

A system being monitored off the East Coast has a 60% chance of becoming the next named storm, which would be Dorian. There will be no impacts to Texas from whatever develops. Chantal continues spinning over the Northern Atlantic. Get more info in the Hurricane Headquarters section.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.