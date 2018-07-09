Monday showers expected

HOUSTON - Monday starts with scattered showers and could bring heavy downpours by the afternoon as a new wave of moisture moves in.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s for areas that aren't hit with rain.

Spotty rain chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then things will dry out and heat up later in the week with temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to become category 1 hurricane at some point Monday. Though the storm poses no threat to the U.S., it will cause strong rip currents along the east coast.

