Memes, GIFS poke fun at crazy Texas weather

SAN ANTONIO - With ice and rain forcing road and business closures across the city, the GIFS and memes mocking Texas weather were inevitable.

Whether you're nice and toasty at home or on the grind at work, everyone can enjoy a good laugh at the state that shuts down for ice.

It’s a Texas thing.

Check out the tweets below for a little Texas weather humor:

#AyDiosFrio18 Lol can't believe Texas is making this trending. I feel y'all! pic.twitter.com/lSbWpvSBbe — MilaisseeingDanandPhil (@SepticGirl13boi) January 16, 2018

For all those who are planning to work tomorrow in Central and Southeast Texas, please drive slowly and safely. I know it's a very un-Texan thing to say but, we are not used to this Artic weather, use common sense! Houston expect ice, sleet, snow tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/vQr6mIXtG7 — ♻ OCR ♻ (@Krizantto) January 16, 2018

Allow me to sum up the expected inclement weather coming to Texas. @TexasHumor pic.twitter.com/GneCrFk3sp — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) January 16, 2018

@ Texas and the weather pic.twitter.com/8n8RDYxkeq — Lil Jazz (JH4) (@jazzharris4_) January 16, 2018

trying to decide if i should do this hw, Texas weather what’s the move? pic.twitter.com/Z04ilxg99K — Caleb Guap (@calebguapp) January 16, 2018

Includes Fort Bend County - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Texas in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4WzaEbuTjK — Constable Thompson (@waynekthompson) January 15, 2018

Cheers to everyone who got the day off...#AyDiosFrio18 pic.twitter.com/nlC54KWbSX — Beautiful Game 210 (@gamebeautiful6) January 16, 2018

apparently our hashtag is #AyDiosFrio18 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dE5isZS1nh — a l e x i s 🎄 (@alexisangelina) January 16, 2018

People in San Antonio right now. Stay safe out there! #AyDiosFrio18 pic.twitter.com/IADTDtR6Bh — Hare Of The Blog™ (@Hareoftheblog) January 16, 2018

