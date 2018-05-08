Hurricane Preparedness Week: Be prepared this hurricane season

HOUSTON - It's Hurricane Preparedness Week, so it's a good time to get prepared with hurricane season nearly upon us.

"By preparing now, residents can protect themselves and their families from the damaging impacts of a storm," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. "Area residents can prepare by developing a personalized plan, creating a disaster supply kit and staying informed."

Here are several safety precautions you can take:

Determine Your Risk

Hurricanes can bring storm surge, inland flooding, tornadoes, rip currents and strong winds. Watch the video below to learn more:

Develop An Evacuation Plan

Discuss and practice an emergency plan with your family. Find out if you live in an evacuation zone and plan where you'll go and how to get there. Also if you're a pet owner, make sure to create a plan for your fur babies. Watch the video below to learn more:

Assemble Disaster Supplies

Assemble an emergency supplies kit that includes a NOAA weather radio. Pick up supplies such as food, water, medicine, batteries, radio, chargers before hurricane season begins. Make sure to keep cash on hand and gas up your vehicles. Watch the video below to learn more:

Get An Insurance Checkup

Check with your insurance agent to prepare your home and vehicles. Know where your insurance documents are, keep them safe and take them with you if you evacuate. Consider flood insurance, which is a separate policy. Check out floodsmart.gov for information. Watch the video below to learn more:

Strengthen Your Home

To prepare your home, trim trees, secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, cover all windows, secure all doors and move your vehicle to a safe location. Watch the video below to learn more:

Help Your Neighbor

Don't forget about your neighbors. Help them prepare, evacuate and check in with them after the storm is over. Watch the video below to learn more:

Complete A Written Plan

Write down and share your plan, keep your important documents together for quick access and have photo documentation of valuables.

Hurricane Season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

