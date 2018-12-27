Street flooding possible as heavy rain moves through Houston

A vehicle tries to re-enter a roadway after spinning out and getting stuck in the median on Interstate 45 near Conroe, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A strong line of storms is pushing through the Houston area Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain to parts of the area.

Visibility in areas close to the Greenspoint and 290 areas is low due to the pouring rain. Those conditions will cause hazards for commuters as the storm pushed through.

Some damage from the storm has been reported near Katy. Many fences near Morton Road have been knocked down due to the weather and debris is in the road.

KPRC A fence is seen on the ground near Katy, Texas, after a powerful line of storms rolled through the area Dec. 27, 2018.

Winds are blowing at around 40 mph in some areas, which could cause trees and fences to fall.

As more people head out, it is recommended to take it slow and be cautious because the roads are slick and the rain is making it hard to see.

A few accidents and spin-outs have been reported at various locations across the city, but nothing causing major delays yet.

A flood advisory is in effect for much of the area and drivers should watch for street flooding.

High water locations

Houston TranStar reported high water in the following locations:

IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At CLINTON DR Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 5:34 AM today

There are also areas that frequently flood during heavy rain. Click here to view that list.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.