Forecasters watching new system in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON - Forecasters are monitoring a system that is moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

A broad cluster of showers and storms developed Saturday in the eastern Gulf, off the coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the upper-level low pressure system could slowly strengthen during the next couple of days but has a 30% chance of development during the next five days.

Here's a closer look at the forecast for this system.

What we know

The system is encountering moderate to high wind shear over the weekend, which should help keep development in check.

However, there is also extremely warm water available in the Gulf of Mexico, which could fuel development if the wind shear decreases.

Regardless of whether a tropical system develops, the low pressure is expected to bring increased rain chances to the Houston region by late next week.

What we don't know

It's too early to tell where this system would go if it were to develop, but the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area along the Texas Gulf Coast as a spot where development could happen.

Forecast models are painting a bull's-eye of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in the Corpus Christi area by Thursday night.

What you should do

We are in the peak of hurricane season, so it's a good idea to stay updated on the latest forecast.

This serves as a good reminder to review your hurricane preparedness plan. You can get more information about developing a plan and building an emergency kit at Click2Houston.com/hurricane.

You can also download our Hurricane Tracker app to get updates on your phone whenever a system develops.

Elsewhere in the tropics

Tropical Storm Humberto is spinning through the northern Bahamas this weekend. It is expected to turn east and move back out over the Atlantic as it strengthens into a hurricane.

There are three other tropical waves that are being monitored in the central Atlantic. It's too early to tell where those systems could be headed.

