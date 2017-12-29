Brief warm-up expected before Arctic blast arrives in Houston

HOUSTON - A short window of warmer weather and some sunshine is expected Friday before a blast of Arctic air arrives in Houston this weekend.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said there will be a few peeks of sunshine on Friday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will finally climb out of the 40s, topping out in the mid-50s for some locations.

Merwin said temperatures will be even warmer Saturday, climbing into the 60s, but there is a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve looks wet during the day, Merwin said. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s for most locations before a seriously cold air mass arrives.

Merwin said there is a slight chance of a wintry mix in the northern counties of Southeast Texas before the precipitation ends early New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will fall during the day on Monday, before bottoming out in the upper 20s on Tuesday morning.

