Quiet forecast before a Houston severe weather threat Saturday

Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday will be fantastic! Like Wednesday it will feel nice, but it will be a few degrees warmer with a bit more cloud cover. Winds shift out of the southeast which will slowly increases the humidity.
Changes Friday and tracking a severe weather threat Saturday:
While we have a chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. We have a severe weather threat, but it is highly dependent on an inversion, or CAP, over the atmosphere. If the CAP breaks, we’ll get severe weather in the form of damaging winds and hail. If the CAP doesn’t break, we’ll get rain and strong inconvenient winds.
10-Day forecast:
Friday we have a small chance of rain. Saturday could be dangerous as a cold front brings in thunderstorms. Next week looks cool with our next chance of rain Friday.
