Quiet forecast before a Houston severe weather threat Saturday

Damaging winds and hail are possible Saturday afternoon

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will be fantastic! Like Wednesday it will feel nice, but it will be a few degrees warmer with a bit more cloud cover. Winds shift out of the southeast which will slowly increases the humidity.

Changes Friday and tracking a severe weather threat Saturday:

While we have a chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. We have a severe weather threat, but it is highly dependent on an inversion, or CAP, over the atmosphere. If the CAP breaks, we’ll get severe weather in the form of damaging winds and hail. If the CAP doesn’t break, we’ll get rain and strong inconvenient winds.

Light rain possible Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

6pm the cold front is moving through Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We do not have a flood threat (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong winds expected Saturday night. Bring in the inflatables so you don't lose them. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

Friday we have a small chance of rain. Saturday could be dangerous as a cold front brings in thunderstorms. Next week looks cool with our next chance of rain Friday.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

