Today is a snow day! At least it was....

Take a look at that cover photo--the Dog Days of Winter!

Where were you on this day in 2009? Playing in the snow perhaps? The day was a Friday (perfect) and the low temperatures had fallen down into the 20s across the area thanks to a huge Canadian High Pressure system:

CREDIT: National Weather Service (NOAA) archives

We were in a weak to moderate El Nino event that year, which often brings Pacific moisture our way across Mexico, so a southwest overrunning situation would supply the moisture over that cold air! Thus the snow. Check out this pic sent to us from Jon Harvey in Oak Forest via X.

Jon's captions says it all!

Jon’s caption says it all “The Great Houston Blizzard of 2009″. Sugar Land reported 1.2″ of snow, 1″ each at Bush and Hobby, with 2.5″ at Angleton’s Clover Field! Our own meteorologist Anthony Yanez snapped a snow pic in his front yard:

CREDIT: KPRC2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez

While snow is rare and exciting here, it does happen! Here’s a Click2Houston article with a list of snow amounts from 1996-2019 which doesn’t include traces of snow across the area in 2020 and, of course, who could forget the big winter storm URI in February of 2021.

Because Facebook was just becoming popular in 2009, I don’t have a ton of posted pictures of the December 4th snow event, so if you have any pictures please put them on Click2houston.com/pins! I’d appreciate it!

In the meantime, long range models don’t show any snow or even cold weather anytime soon! A warm holiday season is upon us.

