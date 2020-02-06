37ºF

It snowed in southern Texas last night and we’ve got video

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

A wintry mix of snow and sleet accumulates on the hood of a car in Converse, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2020.
A wintry mix of snow and sleet accumulates on the hood of a car in Converse, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2020. (danrios21/Click2Pins)

HOUSTON – Winter returned to southern Texas with a vengeance Wednesday, and it even brought a rare snowfall with it.

A brief burst of sleet was reported in some parts of the Houston area early Thursday morning. It looks like most of our viewers were sleeping as that was happening because we haven’t gotten many photos or videos of it. If you have any photos or videos of it to share, click here. We would love to see it.

In the San Antonio area, however, some legitimate snowflakes fell.

Here are some of the winter weather videos people have shared with us on Click2Pins.

dallymayorga

Baytown ice 🧊 ☔️

Baytown, Texas
8 minutes ago

crizzysis

null

Selma, Texas
8 hours ago

lauriward70

Snowing

Canyon Lake, Texas
8 hours ago

rburgard

Snow pellets at Rogers Ranch Point Bluff

San Antonio, Texas
8 hours ago

lauriward70

Snowing in Sattler

San Antonio, Texas
8 hours ago

AAC

null

Seguin, Texas
8 hours ago

