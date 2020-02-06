It snowed in southern Texas last night and we’ve got video

HOUSTON – Winter returned to southern Texas with a vengeance Wednesday, and it even brought a rare snowfall with it.

A brief burst of sleet was reported in some parts of the Houston area early Thursday morning. It looks like most of our viewers were sleeping as that was happening because we haven’t gotten many photos or videos of it. If you have any photos or videos of it to share, click here. We would love to see it.

In the San Antonio area, however, some legitimate snowflakes fell.

Here are some of the winter weather videos people have shared with us on Click2Pins.

dallymayorga Baytown, Texas

crizzysis Selma, Texas

lauriward70 Canyon Lake, Texas

rburgard San Antonio, Texas

lauriward70 San Antonio, Texas