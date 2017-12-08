How rare is snow in Houston?

HOUSTON – Anyone who has lived in Houston for any amount of time knows that snow does not happen often, much less snow that accumulates. So, just how rare is snow in Space City?

The last “big” snowfall in Houston happened on Dec. 8, 2017. The National Weather Service in Houston reported that 0.7 inches of snow fell at George Bush Intercontinental Airport -- the official reporting station for the city of Houston. However, 1.5 inches of snow fell at Hobby Airport on Houston’s southeast side.

Going back more than two decades, there have only been a dozen snowfalls recorded in Houston. Only four of those have measured more than a trace.

The biggest snow during that time period came on Dec. 10, 2008, when 1.4 inches of snow was recorded.

Here’s a look at the most recent snowfalls in the Houston area: