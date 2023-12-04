A quiet, cool start to our work week

Up and down through Thursday

Monday’s Forecast:

Another rain free day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s today with a light northeast wind.

Next cold front Saturday:

While we have a small chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. Rain is expected with a big drop in temperatures coming Sunday.

Next cold front expected Saturday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

This week is mostly quiet with up and down temperatures through Thursday. Next week is cool.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

