A quiet, cool start to our work week

Monday’s Forecast:
Another rain free day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s today with a light northeast wind.
Next cold front Saturday:
While we have a small chance of rain Friday, Saturday is the day to watch. Rain is expected with a big drop in temperatures coming Sunday.
10-Day forecast:
This week is mostly quiet with up and down temperatures through Thursday. Next week is cool.
