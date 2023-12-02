Storms have moved on

This Weekend’s Forecast:
Our coastal cities have a chance of rain that could linger through the morning today. Away from the coast we’ll be dry Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Dickens on the Strand will feel and look like London.
Texans tailgate is cool, in the lower upper 50s.
10-Day forecast:
Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures.
The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team will bring you live coverage throughout the storm threat Thursday.
