Storms have moved on

Coastal fog is sticking around through morning

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Warmer than normal weekend! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This Weekend’s Forecast:

Our coastal cities have a chance of rain that could linger through the morning today. Away from the coast we’ll be dry Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Dickens on the Strand will feel and look like London.

Dickens on The Strand (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texans tailgate is cool, in the lower upper 50s.

Cool this morning and then heading into the 70s this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Comfortably cool Texans Tailgating forecast! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

Next week is mostly quiet with seasonable afternoon temperatures.

Mostly Dry next week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

