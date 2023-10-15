Cooler and windy weekend!

Wind will be the only issue getting in the way of perfect flying for the Thunderbirds in Wings over Houston Air Show

Sunday Forecast:

The hour by hour forecast shows wonderful Sunday temperatures ahead as two of our pro teams are in action. The Texans start the day with gates opening at 8am ahead of a noon kickoff against the Saints. The Astros first pitch is 7:15 against the Texas Rangers in the first game of the American League Championship Series! Wind will be the only thing to keep this day from being a perfect Fall day!

Nice tailgating weather for the Texans vs Saints game today with plenty of sunshine to help get our highs into the low to mid 70s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Near perfect fall baseball weather for tonight's first game of the ALCS (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic we have Tropical Depression Sean which is not expected to impact the United States. There’s another region that has a high chance for development. If it organizes and gets a name it will be called “Tammy.” Unlike several of the previous systems, “Tammy” is forecast to be on a more westard trajectory and will give the Windward Islands a scare before it curves norht. Our tropical threat is likely over in Texas, check out Frank’s blog from October 6th for more information.

While "Sean" weakens, "Tammy" is likely to form in the next several days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Lots going on this Sunday with Bayou City Art Festival, Wings over Houston, the Astros and Texans in action. The weather will be nearly perfect, get out and enjoy it!