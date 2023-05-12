Flooding in New Zealand and a wild Colorado spring

Good day friends! After several days of rainfall we finally have seen some dry weather here in Houston...for now. Although we saw rainfall totals exceeding 6″ over two days, we did not have any major issues with streams and bayous.

Houston was not the only spot dealing with flooding, in fact this week we’re going to discuss flooding in New Zealand and some wild weather in Colorado. Last week we discussed the tragic dust storm in Illinois and flooding in the Northeast. Let’s dive in!

Springtime in Colorado:

Colorado is known for having a wild spring season. This week they saw heavy rainfall, funnel clouds, severe storms bringing huge hail and moderate snowfall! On Tuesday, golf-ball sized hail rained down on central Colorado damaging vehicles and homes.

Storm dumps 'golf ball'-sized hail over central Colorado

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday across the front range, with confirmed funnel clouds swirling overhead.

Funnel cloud swirls in northern Colorado as severe weather sweeps state

While Colorado Springs saw over 2.5″ of rainfall, others across the state saw snowfall! Check out this video of heavy snowfall taken Thursday, May 11.

Snow falls in central Colorado as wintry weather continues

Flooding in New Zealand:

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday led to a state of emergency being issued in Auckland. Over three inches of rainfall fell in a two-hour period, which led to severe flooding. Many roads became impassable, and streams quickly became swollen. This is the second time this year I have blogged about flooding in Auckland, with their last major flood event happening in the end of January. Sadly some folks had water damage in January, and now once again they are seeing water enter their homes.

Motorists face flooded roads, treacherous conditions as state of emergency declared in Auckland

Something good:

I wanted to show this gorgeous Click2Pin we got this week after the rain moved out! johnsedlak sent this in with the caption “So very nice to see the sunset after a very wet few days in Kingwood.” It’s an absolutely gorgeous sunset with an array of colors!

johnsedlak sent this to Click2Pins. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Stay safe always,

Caroline