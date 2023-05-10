A rain break before the weekend

After flooding rains yesterday and today, we get a break for the weekend, but we’re tracking another front into the state Saturday. You can see it here out in West Texas:

courtesy NOAA

Rain amounts with the front are heaviest in the central part of the state, with generally 3-5″. However, I wouldn’t rule out an inch of rain here Saturday and another inch on Sunday. The map below is the one from the humans -- meteorologists using the model data at the Weather Prediction Center:

courtesy NOAA

This will bring us a low risk of excessive rains, meaning some minor flooding is possible, especially given how saturated we are right now. Don’t confuse low risk with no risk! We could still see some heavy downpours this weekend. Models move the front through next Tuesday bringing us back to a drier few days and, hopefully, a more normal springtime pattern:

courtesy tropicaltidbits.com

Be careful the rest of today! And make sure you have an indoor plan for that Mother’s Day brunch!

Frank

