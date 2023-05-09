75º

Rain, dark clouds, lightning: Submit Click2Pins videos, photos of the storms in your area⛈️

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Storms, dark clouds, lightning: Submit Click2Pins videos, photos of the storms headed through your area (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – We kicked off Tuesday morning with some downpours across the Houston area.

A strong and slow-moving storm system may flood our streets, creeks, streams and rivers, according to KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez.

RELATED: Strong, slow-moving storm system arrives today with flooding possible

Be safe and submit your videos and photos of all of the weather action on Click2Pins.com. We could feature yours on-air or online.

Jeremy Wright

Rain coming from Texas city Dike

Houston
Amanda,Amanda Cochran
Houston
Amanda,Amanda Cochran
Houston
Grace Fernandez

Whoaaa😳

Sugar Land
Grace Fernandez

Here it comes! ☔️

Sugar Land
Lakemom

Clouds

Houston

