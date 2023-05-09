Flood watch for southeast Texas from 10am today to 7pm tomorrow

Flooding is possible in most of SE Texas

Flooding & severe weather possible today:

HOUSTON – Weather conditions are favorable for flooding today in southeast Texas. A strong and slow-moving storm system may flood our streets, creeks, streams and rivers. The time we’re tracking starts at 10 today and continues through tomorrow night. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning means flooding is happening now. We also have a severe weather threat for damaging winds and hail.

Flood threat Wednesday:

We are expecting more heavy rain Wednesday. Two day rain totals range from 2″ to 10″! Make sure you have multiple ways to received weather warnings and don’t drive through water that you don’t know how deep it is.

10-day Forecast:

Today and Wednesday, temperatures may not get out of the 70s. More heavy rain is possible late this week through the middle part of next week. Don’t forget Mother’s Day Sunday.