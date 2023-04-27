63º

LIVE

Weather

Thunder, hail and lightning: See Click2Pins videos, photos of the day that began with rain and so much more

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Rain, Click2Pins
Click2Pins.com submission from Mont Belvieu on April 27, 2023. (Click2Pins.com, Click2Pins)

HOUSTON – Thursday started with thunder, lightning, some hail and lots of downpours across the Houston area.

Check out videos and photos of all of it from Click2Pins.com submissions below.

Valery Tamayo Ramirez

Video, South Houston 5:00am

0
Houston
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Big bada boom from around 1:23 AM.

0
San Antonio
Clayton Roberts

Lightning in Mont Belvieu

0
Mont Belvieu
Linda S M

Unusual lightning at 2:00 a.m. off OConnor road by 1604

3
San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

I was surprised how long the rain stayed this morning!! My plants will love it!!

0
San Antonio
Click2me

Hail at 4:45 this morning near Hobby airport.

0
Houston
EG

Flooding in Plantation Creek in Missouri City.

0
Missouri City
Click2me

Hail near Hobby airport

0
Houston
AmberGRoberts

Lightening in Mont Belvieu

0
Mont Belvieu
Valery Tamayo Ramirez

Video, South Houston 5:00am

0
Houston

Don’t see your photos and videos yet? Share what’s happening where you are via Click2Pins. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

Not sure how?

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email