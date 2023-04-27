Thunder, hail and lightning: See Click2Pins videos, photos of the day that began with rain and so much more

HOUSTON – Thursday started with thunder, lightning, some hail and lots of downpours across the Houston area.

Check out videos and photos of all of it from Click2Pins.com submissions below.

Yvonne Scherny I was surprised how long the rain stayed this morning!! My plants will love it!! 4 hours ago 1 San Antonio

EG Flooding in Plantation Creek in Missouri City. 3 hours ago 0 Missouri City

Don’t see your photos and videos yet? Share what’s happening where you are via Click2Pins. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

Not sure how?

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.