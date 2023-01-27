Cool & dry Friday

Friday’s forecast:

We have a beautifully cool day ahead with temperatures climbing to the lower 60s this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the lower 60s with increasing clouds

Soggy Saturday, severe & flood threat Sunday:

An area of low pressure will bring rain on Saturday. Most of the showers will fall in the morning. Sunday is the day we need to pay attention to. We now have a severe weather threat as well as a higher street flooding threat.

Possible storm location 4pm Sunday

Hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two is possible

10-day forecast

After this weekend, the rain sticks around. A series of storm systems will move through southeast Texas every day through Thursday morning of next week.

What to expect through Sunday of next week

Tuesday’s Severe Storms:

It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service is conducting damage surveys to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Initial Tornado Damage Assessment:

The National Weather Service has assessed that areas in SE Houston including Pasadena, Deer Park into Baytown/Ship Channel were hit by a tornado that maxed out as an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140mph. Other areas in Pasadena saw EF-1 and EF-2 damage.

Tuesday Tornado Path

Preliminary Tornado Rating From NWS

We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall was a record of 4.04″ at Bush/IAH. There will likely be several more recordings of record rain.