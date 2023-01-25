Sunny and cool for clean up efforts

Strong Storms Yesterday:
It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys today to determine the strength of the tornadoes.
We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall was a record of 4.04″ at Bush/IAH. There will likely be several more recordings of record rain.
Today’s Forecast:
The weather takes a quiet turn for the next few days. We will be mostly sunny today with highs in the 50s for clean up in areas hit by severe weather yesterday.
10-day forecast
We have sunny and cool weather the next few days. As we approach next weekend winds will shift to the southeast which will warm us up and increase humidity.