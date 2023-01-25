Sunny and cool for clean up efforts

Strong Storms Yesterday:

It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys today to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Several tornadoes touched down between 11AM and 4PM Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall was a record of 4.04″ at Bush/IAH. There will likely be several more recordings of record rain.

It can clearly be seen where the heaviest rain fell on Tuesday within a six hour period. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

The weather takes a quiet turn for the next few days. We will be mostly sunny today with highs in the 50s for clean up in areas hit by severe weather yesterday.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-50s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast

We have sunny and cool weather the next few days. As we approach next weekend winds will shift to the southeast which will warm us up and increase humidity.