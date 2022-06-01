Here is KPRC 2′s 2022 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide

PROGRAMMING NOTE: You can watch the 2022 Hurricane and Flood Survival Guide on KPRC 2 on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Every year, KPRC 2’s weather team helps get you ready for whatever Mother Nature brings our way in the future with our Hurricane and Flood Survival Guide.

We look at the hurricane forecast and how to get your family, including your children, ready for the next disaster.

You’ll find evacuation zones and routes in case residents are encouraged to leave ahead of a storm.

We help you identify the safest room in your home to stay in if riding out a storm, identify what NOT to do during flooding, and offer information to get your communications plan, your insurance coverage, and your emergency kits in order before it’s too late.

View the 2022 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide below or click here to access a copy you can download and print.

Also, be sure to check out these pages to help prepare your children for disaster: Ready.gov games and the National Hurricane Center’s education resources.

We have more resources on the KPRC2 Hurricane Headquarters page here.