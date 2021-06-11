Watching the Gulf for tropical development

Tropical development is possible in the Bay of Campeche within the next five days.

HOUSTON – The National Hurricane Center has targeted the Bay of Campeche, and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as a whole, for potential tropical development. It predictions a 20 percent chance for a system to organize in this area within the next five days.

Long-range forecast models have been hinting at development for the past several days. But with no disturbance currently in existence there, no definitive predictions can be made for what to expect next week.

Models also disagree on the strength and path of any potential tropical system. The current European forecast predicts the system to stay in the western Gulf, while the latest American model favors more of a central Gulf path.

The European forecast model takes any potential disturbance farther west than the American model does.

At this point, if an organized system does develop, its path and strength are highly uncertain, so it remains a waiting game.

KPRC 2 Weather Team will keep you updated daily as more data comes in, so be sure to check with us frequently for online and on-air updates.

And remember, if you don’t already have a hurricane plan in place, now is the time to do it!