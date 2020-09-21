PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Beta lashes Southeast Texas coast

Tropical Storm Beta pushes water into the streets of Seabrook, Texas, on Sept. 21, 2020.

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta is pummeling the Southeast Texas coastline with storm surge and heavy rain.

Here is a collection of photos from our crews out covering the storm up and down the coast.

You can also see viewer photos here.

Galveston

A damaged portion of the 61st Street Pier is seen in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Sandbags are stacked in front of an entrance to a business in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Onlookers photograph the waves in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Waves caused by Tropical Storm Beta roll under the 61st Street Pier in Galveston, Texas, on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Waves slam against the 61st Street Pier in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Vehicles navigate water that covers a street in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Water floods a street in Galveston, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Kemah

Water covers the entrance to the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Debris from a damaged boat dock is seen in Kemah, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept, 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Waves crash against a boat dock in Kemah, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

Brazoria County

Vehicles navigate a flooded street in Brazoria County, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)

A Centerpoint Energy crew drives on a street in Brazoria County, Texas, during Tropical Storm Beta on Sept. 21, 2020. (KPRC)