CLICK2PINS: Viewers share their Tropical Storm Beta experiences

KPRC 2 viewers from across Southeast Texas are sharing their experiences during Tropical Storm Beta in the form of photos and videos posted on Click2Pins.

Here is a roundup of some of the posts we’ve gotten. You can share yours on Click2Pins here.

AmyStonesifer Galveston

Peggy Attridge Galveston

RonWooten Jamaica Beach

AnnEckermann Galveston