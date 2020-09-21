73ºF

Weather

CLICK2PINS: Viewers share their Tropical Storm Beta experiences

Tags: Tropical Storm Beta, Click2Pins, Local
KPRC 2 viewers shared their Tropical Storm Beta experiences using Click2Pins.
KPRC 2 viewers shared their Tropical Storm Beta experiences using Click2Pins. (KPRC)

KPRC 2 viewers from across Southeast Texas are sharing their experiences during Tropical Storm Beta in the form of photos and videos posted on Click2Pins.

Here is a roundup of some of the posts we’ve gotten. You can share yours on Click2Pins here.

AmyStonesifer

Bay Harbor Galveston west end 8am Monday

Galveston
2 hours ago

Peggy Attridge

25th Street at Strand/Railroad Museum9/21/2020, 6am

Galveston
4 hours ago

RonWooten

Rough day

Jamaica Beach
19 minutes ago

AnnEckermann

Indian Beach storm surge this morning

Galveston
3 hours ago

clester3232

Dickinson bayou at hwy 3 and 517

Dickinson
3 hours ago

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.