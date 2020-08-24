Ask 2: Has Harris County lowered water levels in the reservoirs to help prevent the downstream flooding that we experienced in Harvey?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Has Harris County lowered water levels in the reservoirs to help prevent the downstream flooding that we experienced in Harvey?

Answer: The Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD) has been monitoring bayou levels, which officials say appear to be good as of Sunday.

According to Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Francisco Sanchez, officials are making sure the bayous are cleaned out in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura.

HCFCD encourages Houston residents to create a Flood Warning Systems account and sign up for rainfall and water level alerts.

