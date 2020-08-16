Houston forecast: Heat advisory, storm chance

Galveston Sunday sunrise (KPRC)

A beautiful Sunday sunrise in Galveston ahead of another heat advisory when temperatures will once again soar to record territory with 102 degrees at Bush/IAH, 100 at Hobby and 95 degrees in Galveston, which if reached would all tie records. The bigger issue will be the “feels like” temperatures which will be in the 108-112 degree range.

Sunday afternoon storms possible (KPRC)

A difference today from previous days will be the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our futurecast computer model calls for isolated showers by around 4pm with a strong line of storms pushing toward the coast by later this evening with a low chance of some of those storms becoming severe.

Storm threat is low for this afternoon and evening (KPRC)

Afternoon and evening rain could drop heavy rain (KPRC)

This is not associated with the much talked about front expected tomorrow but rather a disturbance that is rotating around a mid level ridge of high pressure, that same ridge that has been keeping our temperatures so high in recent days. Rain chances will be about 30% for today and for the rain associated with the front that will arrive tomorrow.

Break in high temps starting tonight and Monday (KPRC)

After today we’ll get a break from the heat and get some much needed rain from time to time as our high temperatures settled into the mid 90s. Our morning lows will be cooler as well but more importantly will be MUCH less humid with some of our northern communities possibly seeing upper 60s!