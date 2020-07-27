Three Tropical Strikes, Two misses

Houston, TX – From the Pacific to Texas to the far Caribbean, the Tropics showed up as the Weekend Headline!

Clearly, the most devastating was ours, Hurricane Hanna, taking a clear shot on south Texas battering boats, toppling trees, flooding roads and homes. Look at the rain amounts on doppler radar out of Brownsville from Friday evening to this morning, most of which came in Saturday. This looks like a Jackson Pollock masterpiece:

10-15" of rain Saturday and Sunday

The purple images indicate 10-12″ of rain with the white at 15″ of rain! The slow motion of the storm at 8mph fit right in with my rule of thumb: 100 divided by the movement of the storm equals inches of rain. 100/8 = 12.5 and a foot of rain was easy to find. It’s just common sense--the faster the storm moves the less rain it drops and the slower it moves the more it drops (yes, Harvey moved at 2-3mph and 33″ to 50″ of rain fell).

Hanna rains

And the winds rocked to 90mph creating a 4-6′ storm surge across Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi. The man in the photo below, what he is feeling, is to me the real story.

The man in the photo is the real story here...just devastated

The Other Two Storms

To our west we watched Hurricane Douglas, which toppled a tree or two in Hawaii, but mostly produced what surfers love:

Hawaii surfers love a hurricane

The heaviest rains stayed north of the islands and the same went for Tropical Storm Gonzalo over the weekend. Tobago had a tree down and that was about it. Of 10 shelters that opened, only twelve people showed up.

Tree damage in Tobago

So what a weekend for storm watching. And it’s still July. Next up: Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs). Swirling in the Atlantic, there is a 90% chance of development this week.

Isaias?

Stay safe! You can see some remarkable social media pics of Hanna and its damage at click2houston.com site right here.

Frank

