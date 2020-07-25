22 photos and videos that show the impact Hurricane Hanna is having from Port Aransas to South Padre Island

Hurricane Hanna has started creating problems for Texans in places like Port Mansfield, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi, as strong winds and heavy rain are hitting those areas.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Saturday afternoon or early evening south of Corpus Christi.

So far, wind gusts of 80 miles per hour have been reported. The storm was expected to create flash flooding and anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain in the hardest hit areas.

Here’s a look at what residents in different parts of the state were experiencing on Saturday.

Port Mansfield

LIVE LOOK at the middle of Hurricane Hanna from Port Mansfield Texas https://t.co/iobzttOjgu — Gage (@Mr12G) July 25, 2020

New video coming in from Port Mansfield, Texas as the eye wall of #HurricaneHanna moves onshore @NWSBrownsville #TXwx pic.twitter.com/kVKk0JcLw9 — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) July 25, 2020

Video: Hurricane Hanna causes damage to mobile homes in Port Mansfield, Texas. pic.twitter.com/Jw9MjCNBwl — Porter Medium (@PorterMedium) July 25, 2020

Getting relentless #Hurricane force winds here in Port Mansfield, TX! Getting into the inner Eyewall now with gust est over 80mph! #HurricaneHanna #txwx pic.twitter.com/eAh7vTc7mm — Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) July 25, 2020

Still ripping in the SW eye wall of Hurricane Hanna over Port Mansfield Texas. @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/q6lk2LnAtN — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2020

Port Aransas

Prayers for the folks in Port Aransas. #HurricanHanna https://t.co/bZlTKrBMJs — Karen Sem (@KSshare) July 25, 2020

Storm’s a brewin’ on the beach in Port Aransas. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/yUrP4lZqrW — Travis M. Smith (@Travis5mith) July 25, 2020

South Padre Island

Padre Island, Texas a few minutes ago as Hurricane Hanna approaches. #txwx #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/Ks7aA2aAJI — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) July 25, 2020

Something wicked this way comes. Anyone local needs to prepare for serious flooding and evac ASAP if in low lying area. pic.twitter.com/39nDokxyrQ — SPadre (@SpacePadreIsle) July 25, 2020

Corpus Christi

Scenes from Bob Hall Pier. #HurricaneHanna brought rising waters and high wind to as it neared landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon. @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/JG5ar5W4jF — annierice_photo (@annierice_photo) July 25, 2020

Downtown Corpus Christi. Credit: J. Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/CaBI3JK4mo — KIII 3 Weather (@kiii3weather) July 25, 2020