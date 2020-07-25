89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

22 photos and videos that show the impact Hurricane Hanna is having from Port Aransas to South Padre Island

Tags: Hurricane Hanna, Hurricanes, Weather
Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi (KPRC)

Hurricane Hanna has started creating problems for Texans in places like Port Mansfield, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi, as strong winds and heavy rain are hitting those areas.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Saturday afternoon or early evening south of Corpus Christi.

So far, wind gusts of 80 miles per hour have been reported. The storm was expected to create flash flooding and anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain in the hardest hit areas.

Here’s a look at what residents in different parts of the state were experiencing on Saturday.

Port Mansfield

Port Aransas

South Padre Island

Corpus Christi

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.