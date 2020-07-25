22 photos and videos that show the impact Hurricane Hanna is having from Port Aransas to South Padre Island

Hurricane Hanna has started creating problems for Texans in places like Port Mansfield, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi, as strong winds and heavy rain are hitting those areas.
The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Saturday afternoon or early evening south of Corpus Christi.
So far, wind gusts of 80 miles per hour have been reported. The storm was expected to create flash flooding and anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain in the hardest hit areas.
Here’s a look at what residents in different parts of the state were experiencing on Saturday.
Port Mansfield
LIVE LOOK at the middle of Hurricane Hanna from Port Mansfield Texas https://t.co/iobzttOjgu— Gage (@Mr12G) July 25, 2020
New video coming in from Port Mansfield, Texas as the eye wall of #HurricaneHanna moves onshore @NWSBrownsville #TXwx pic.twitter.com/kVKk0JcLw9— Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) July 25, 2020
Video: Hurricane Hanna causes damage to mobile homes in Port Mansfield, Texas. pic.twitter.com/Jw9MjCNBwl— Porter Medium (@PorterMedium) July 25, 2020
Getting relentless #Hurricane force winds here in Port Mansfield, TX! Getting into the inner Eyewall now with gust est over 80mph! #HurricaneHanna #txwx pic.twitter.com/eAh7vTc7mm— Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) July 25, 2020
Still ripping in the SW eye wall of Hurricane Hanna over Port Mansfield Texas. @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/q6lk2LnAtN— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2020
Port Aransas
@hurricanetrack @TropicalTidbits #hurricanehanna #portaransas pic.twitter.com/dW42XBFhs2— William Campbell (@PastorWilliamC) July 25, 2020
#HurricaneHanna #portaransas pic.twitter.com/o3NbeM8a2p— jeremy (@quirkyspaceman) July 25, 2020
Camera with flash Rocky Ray via The Island Life in Port Aransas#HurricaneHanna #Hurricane #Hanna https://t.co/NLUTuVHpte— 🇲🇽Priscilla A. Gonzalez ⚖️🌍👩🏻💻 (@PrisGonzalez_) July 25, 2020
Prayers for the folks in Port Aransas. #HurricanHanna https://t.co/bZlTKrBMJs— Karen Sem (@KSshare) July 25, 2020
Storm’s a brewin’ on the beach in Port Aransas. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/yUrP4lZqrW— Travis M. Smith (@Travis5mith) July 25, 2020
View from Port Aransas ahead of #HurricaneHanna's landfall | STORY: https://t.co/u71yyCWNxC pic.twitter.com/rCscmSQTK0— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) July 25, 2020
South Padre Island
Padre Island, Texas a few minutes ago as Hurricane Hanna approaches. #txwx #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/Ks7aA2aAJI— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) July 25, 2020
Something wicked this way comes. Anyone local needs to prepare for serious flooding and evac ASAP if in low lying area. pic.twitter.com/39nDokxyrQ— SPadre (@SpacePadreIsle) July 25, 2020
The usually tranquil Laguna Madre Bay at #SouthPadreIsland during #HurricaneHanna - pic.twitter.com/VGmR6tULe0— TxBlue (@TxBlueTornado) July 25, 2020
#HurricaneHanna is blowing in now.#SPI #SouthPadre #Texas #BeachVacay2020 pic.twitter.com/LbAqc3A9Lk— Tiffany Reed-Villarreal, P.E., ENVSP (@TiffanyEngr) July 25, 2020
Some people just can't resist a good swell!!— Tiffany Reed-Villarreal, P.E., ENVSP (@TiffanyEngr) July 25, 2020
🏄♀️🏊♀️🤙#HurricaneHanna #SouthPadre #Texas #XGamesMode #SurfsUp #HangLoose #SPI pic.twitter.com/Z3JIrVluT9
Corpus Christi
Scenes from Bob Hall Pier. #HurricaneHanna brought rising waters and high wind to as it neared landfall in South Texas Saturday afternoon. @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/JG5ar5W4jF— annierice_photo (@annierice_photo) July 25, 2020
#HurricaneHanna at the #CorpusChristi #bayfront pic.twitter.com/Yn4JhpgimF— Raja (@Rogc26) July 25, 2020
#HurricaneHanna #CorpusChristi #texas #hanna #ctx #hanna #hurricane #myview pic.twitter.com/XEs3oRuLPA— violet bill (@starsbills) July 25, 2020
Downtown Corpus Christi. Credit: J. Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/CaBI3JK4mo— KIII 3 Weather (@kiii3weather) July 25, 2020
GULF OF MEXICO - Dash cam view from this morning's flight of WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 "Miss Piggy" going through the eyewall into the eye of Hurricane #Hanna. Credit: Nick Underwood, NOAA #FlyNOAA #MsPiggyFlies pic.twitter.com/WcqywpjJDq— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) July 25, 2020
Coastal erosion, flooding and structural damage in Corpus Christi. Video by Zack Coots on Snapchat. @NWSCorpus #HurricaneHanna #txwx pic.twitter.com/pb3yHFJ6ik— Chad (@ChadBlue_) July 25, 2020