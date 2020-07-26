After Hanna: Rainy start to the week

A coastal flood advisory greeted early risers in Galveston (KPRC)

As Hanna moved into northeast Mexico this morning, the waves stirred up in the Gulf of Mexico were impacting the Texas coastline with higher than normal tides. No big problems reported in Galveston near high tide.

Heavy rain on Saturday is adding to challenges for Sunday (KPRC)

As Hanna makes its way into Mexico with heavy rains still impacting South Texas today, the rain amounts from Saturday shows the tremendous impact this quickly intensifying storm had and is continuing to have on Rio Grande Valley. Nine and ten inch rain amounts were normal for the region and flash flood warnings continue there today.

Rain stays in the forecast to start the week (KPRC)

As the remnants of Hanna continue to move into Mexico, tropical moisture from the Gulf will be our “friend” for the start of the week as well. Southeast Texas is situated between the influence of two areas of high pressure. The funnel effect will push moisture and elevated rain chances into Houston for the start of the week.

Rain sticks around for the start of the week (KPRC)

We will see decreasing rain chances by Tuesday into Wednesday. As the rain chances go down the high temperatures will head back into the low to mid 90s. As of right now, next weekend looks spectacular and while the National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next five days it is too far away for any concern for Southeast Texas. We of course will keep a watchful eye on it.