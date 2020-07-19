Scattered Sunday showers and more rain to come

Sunday will bring typical Summer high temperatures in the mid 90s along with quite humid conditions, though not anywhere close to last week when a heat advisory was triggered. We will see ”feels like” temperatures in the low triple digits.

Sunday Futurecast Rain Graphic (KPRC)

The showers today should be a bit less than what we saw Saturday. Most areas saw only a smattering of rain yesterday and we have about a 20-30% chance of rain today. The rain chances increase tomorrow and for the week ahead as Gulf tropical moisture will be a player all week and will include what is forecast right now to be a tropical wave reaching our region by the end of the week. That area is not expected to develop into a tropical storm but it will increase our rain and could cause some isolated street flooding issues by week’s end.

Rain next week forecast graphic (KPRC)

Our in house KPRC rain futurecast model shows an expected 2-3 inches along the coast with less inland by NEXT Sunday. This is NOT a hard and fast expectation but rather a general forecast based upon current atmospheric conditions. Expected isolated amounts to be more. The amount and timing of the rain is likely to change in the coming days so stay tuned to KPRC or to our KPRC Weather App for updates.

Ten Day Forecast Graphic (KPRC)

As the rain chances go up, the expected high temperatures will go down and stay far away from record highs. You’ll notice that the rain chances stay elevated all week long so hopefully all of our yards will get the healthy drink they need. Be Safe!