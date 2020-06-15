When you can expect Saharan dust to arrive
The dust storm you see in today’s cover photo is a previous one but look at the one via enhanced color imagery that is moving off of the African continent as we speak. I’ve circled it in blue on the right-hand side:
That is a very large dust storm! So when do we expect it to get here? Take a look at the forecast and just follow the bright colors. Here’s the dust by Thursday of this week:
Happy Father’s Day -- here is Sunday’s forecast with the heaviest dust in the central Atlantic but starting to edge into the Gulf of Mexico:
Next Wednesday, if not a bit sooner, June 24th the dust arrives.
Sinus sufferers hate this dust and I don’t blame them. You can’t really “see” it as the dust is usually pretty fine by the time it gets here, but itchy eyes, noses and throats are all possible if you are sensitive to it. So be prepared.
The upside: the dry, dusty air keeps tropical storms from forming. The next five days at least, and quite possibly the rest of the month, remain quiet:
In the meantime, a return to more typical June weather this week: warm and humid, with scattered afternoon sea breeze showers by the weekend/
Frank
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.