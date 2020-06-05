100 Degrees! Here’s Why It’s Possible Next Week!

Houston, TX – The latest information on Tropical Depression Cristobal has a gulf storm heading to New Orleans over the weekend. Our latest story is here.

Once Cristobal moves north into the Mississippi Valley, that leaves us with a dry, hot atmosphere! Take a look at this map--I’ve circled the remnants of Cristobal and drawn in an H representing High Pressure:

High Pressure builds over Texas from Mexico

Cristobal will pull a lot of the moisture out of the air, so we will not only be sunny, but because of that High Pressure we will have a strong West wind in the upper atmosphere--a hot, dry wind! Notice the barbs, or lines, point directly west to east toward us!

Notice the lines pointed our way from west to east

So what does it mean? Tuesday and Wednesday we’re heating up to at least the upper 90s if not 100! Austin to San Antonio is forecasting 104! Here’s the American Model for Tuesday which takes our high to 97 and Wednesday which has us at 103:

Tuesday 97F

Wednesday 103!

Over 100 seems unlikely to me, but certainly our viewers west of Harris County could reach the century mark, so get ready for a mini-heat wave. An actual June Front is slated to come through Wednesday and while it won’t be a fall front, it will at least knock temps back down to the mid 90s!!

Wednesday Front

Enjoy your weekend. Cristobal does not look to be ‘our’ storm but we’ll be covering it for all those interested in what Louisiana faces. Then for next week, prepare for a HOT spell!

Frank

