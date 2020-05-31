80ºF

Weather

Weekend forecast: Sunday afternoon showers

Hot and humid week ahead

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Beautiful start to our Sunday
Beautiful start to our Sunday

Southeast Texas was greeted with a beautiful Sunday sunrise with temperatures in the low to mid 70s! What can’t be seen in the pretty picture is the not so pretty increase in humidity and atmospheric moisture that will be increasing through the day.

Computer models show Sunday shower chances.
Computer models show Sunday shower chances.

Futurecast computer models show scattered showers this afternoon as we hit highs in the mid to upper 80s and we expect to see similar conditions for Monday and for several days in the coming week.

Week ahead with afternoon shower chances and low to mid 90s.
Week ahead with afternoon shower chances and low to mid 90s.

The ten day forecast is a reminder that the start of hurricane season is Monday. We’ve already had two tropical storms and Gulf/Tropical moisture that will be something to watch as we get to and through next weekend.

