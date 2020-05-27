LIVE BLOG: Storms causing widespread wind damage across Houston area

HOUSTON – A round of severe thunderstorms is moving through the Houston area Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region.

4:54 p.m. -- Incredible videos on social media show wind, rain battering area

Rain coming down in sheets Webster bringing visibility down to a few hundred feet. @NWSHouston #HOUwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/TAkXoEPb4B — Jimmy Fowler (@wxFowl) May 27, 2020

4:37 p.m. -- All of Houston area under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

All of the Houston metro area is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. Incredible winds with these storms and some hail. Stay indoors and away from windows until the storm passes. https://t.co/MKXqo4FjFp #kprc2 #hounews #houwx — KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) May 27, 2020

These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. Seek shelter NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!



Sign up for additional @AlertHouston messages at https://t.co/gkfbWmUIKY https://t.co/gclVAUWdti — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 27, 2020

4:33 p.m. -- Truck trailer knocked over in Webster

It appears a truck trailer was knocked over on Eastfield Drive in Webster, according to a tweet by a National Weather Service meteorologist in Houston.

According to the tweet, the trailer was not attached to a truck when it got knocked over.

@NWSHouston Truck trailer knocked over on Eastfield Dr. in Webster. Was NOT attached to a truck pryer to falling over, was just sitting there.



Also pea sized hail. pic.twitter.com/1StygO2WN3 — Jimmy Fowler (@wxFowl) May 27, 2020

4:28 p.m. -- Reports of multiple power lines down in Katy

Reports are coming in that there are reports of multiple power lines down in the Katy area, specifically in the area of Danover Street and I-10, Meadowlark and Katy Fort Bend Road. As a result of the downed powerlines, there are also reports of outages.

4:15 p.m. -- Reports of trees down in The Woodlands area

The National Weather Service said there are reports of downed trees in The Woodlands area, about two miles south of Oak Ridge North.

4:12 p.m. -- Threat of quarter-sized hail, 60mph winds

NEW from @NWSHouston | A ⚠️SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING⚠️ has been issued for northeastern Harris County until 4:30 PM.

.

Threat of:

⚠️ Quarter size hail

⚠️ 60 mph wind gusts

.

Hail damage is expected. Details here https://t.co/W7oqCXzWil#HouWX #SevereWX #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SnGhUojSjF — Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) May 27, 2020

4:03 p.m. -- Line of strong storms approaching Houston

Ian Shelton, a storm chaser, posted this photo on Twitter of a strong line of thunderstorms approaching Houston.

4:03 p.m. -- Severe thunderstorms, hail and wind damage