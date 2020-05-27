65ºF

LIVE BLOG: Storms causing widespread wind damage across Houston area

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A round of severe thunderstorms is moving through the Houston area Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region.

As severe weather moves through the Houston area, follow our coverage in our live blog below:

4:54 p.m. -- Incredible videos on social media show wind, rain battering area

4:37 p.m. -- All of Houston area under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

4:33 p.m. -- Truck trailer knocked over in Webster

It appears a truck trailer was knocked over on Eastfield Drive in Webster, according to a tweet by a National Weather Service meteorologist in Houston.

According to the tweet, the trailer was not attached to a truck when it got knocked over.

4:28 p.m. -- Reports of multiple power lines down in Katy

Reports are coming in that there are reports of multiple power lines down in the Katy area, specifically in the area of Danover Street and I-10, Meadowlark and Katy Fort Bend Road. As a result of the downed powerlines, there are also reports of outages.

4:15 p.m. -- Reports of trees down in The Woodlands area

The National Weather Service said there are reports of downed trees in The Woodlands area, about two miles south of Oak Ridge North.

4:12 p.m. -- Threat of quarter-sized hail, 60mph winds

4:03 p.m. -- Line of strong storms approaching Houston

Ian Shelton, a storm chaser, posted this photo on Twitter of a strong line of thunderstorms approaching Houston.

4:03 p.m. -- Severe thunderstorms, hail and wind damage

