LIVE BLOG: Storms causing widespread wind damage across Houston area
HOUSTON – A round of severe thunderstorms is moving through the Houston area Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region.
WATCH LIVE: Latest weather updates
RADAR: Track the storm as it passes through the area
As severe weather moves through the Houston area, follow our coverage in our live blog below:
4:54 p.m. -- Incredible videos on social media show wind, rain battering area
Rain coming down in sheets Webster bringing visibility down to a few hundred feet. @NWSHouston #HOUwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/TAkXoEPb4B— Jimmy Fowler (@wxFowl) May 27, 2020
Oh yeah, I'd say it is. WOW @KPRC2 https://t.co/h2B385vrxZ— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) May 27, 2020
4:37 p.m. -- All of Houston area under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.
All of the Houston metro area is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. Incredible winds with these storms and some hail. Stay indoors and away from windows until the storm passes. https://t.co/MKXqo4FjFp #kprc2 #hounews #houwx— KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) May 27, 2020
These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. Seek shelter NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!— Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 27, 2020
Sign up for additional @AlertHouston messages at https://t.co/gkfbWmUIKY https://t.co/gclVAUWdti
4:33 p.m. -- Truck trailer knocked over in Webster
It appears a truck trailer was knocked over on Eastfield Drive in Webster, according to a tweet by a National Weather Service meteorologist in Houston.
According to the tweet, the trailer was not attached to a truck when it got knocked over.
@NWSHouston Truck trailer knocked over on Eastfield Dr. in Webster. Was NOT attached to a truck pryer to falling over, was just sitting there.— Jimmy Fowler (@wxFowl) May 27, 2020
Also pea sized hail. pic.twitter.com/1StygO2WN3
4:28 p.m. -- Reports of multiple power lines down in Katy
Reports are coming in that there are reports of multiple power lines down in the Katy area, specifically in the area of Danover Street and I-10, Meadowlark and Katy Fort Bend Road. As a result of the downed powerlines, there are also reports of outages.
4:15 p.m. -- Reports of trees down in The Woodlands area
The National Weather Service said there are reports of downed trees in The Woodlands area, about two miles south of Oak Ridge North.
4:12 p.m. -- Threat of quarter-sized hail, 60mph winds
NEW from @NWSHouston | A ⚠️SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING⚠️ has been issued for northeastern Harris County until 4:30 PM.— Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) May 27, 2020
.
Threat of:
⚠️ Quarter size hail
⚠️ 60 mph wind gusts
.
Hail damage is expected. Details here https://t.co/W7oqCXzWil#HouWX #SevereWX #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SnGhUojSjF
4:03 p.m. -- Line of strong storms approaching Houston
Ian Shelton, a storm chaser, posted this photo on Twitter of a strong line of thunderstorms approaching Houston.
Line of strong to severe thunderstorms approaching Houston. @TxStormChasers @NWSHouston #HOUwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/0AlrMbyrBZ— Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) May 27, 2020
4:03 p.m. -- Severe thunderstorms, hail and wind damage
Get inside and away from windows now if you live inside the orange area. Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30. Watch for hail and damaging winds. #kprc2 #hounews #houwx pic.twitter.com/R6P3fNUnhI— KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) May 27, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.