Warm Sunday with hot week ahead

Much of the region awoke to a beautiful morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which is normal for this time of the year. There were passing nuisance showers for mostly the north part of the Houston Metro. That was left over precipitation from Saturday’s rain associated with an area of upper level low pressure which is now located north of Arkansas and moving northeast toward the Ohio River Valley.

All precipitation will move out of region to open up a sunny and warm start to the week. (KPRC)

A dry frontal passage overnight into Monday morning will create a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine and much hotter than normal temperatures.

Highs in the 90s will highlight next week. (KPRC)

The normal high temperature next week is 87 degrees. High pressure in our region will create sinking air and drier conditions which will allow for much warmer than normal high temperatures. The record high on Wednesday is 95 degrees which looks like the record most in jeopardy as of this writing.

Look for near record heat next week. (KPRC)

After the morning nuisance rain Sunday morning, the atmosphere dries up and heats up with low to mid 90s from Monday to mid week. Rain chances at this time appear to be low but a return of Gulf humidity along with the possible influx of tropical moisture toward the end of the week mean rain chances sneak in. The end of the ten day period could see higher rain chances. At the very least expect the typical afternoon shower or thunderstorm pattern to be in place by the end of next week.