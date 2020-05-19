Checklist: What to do when a hurricane threatens
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s your checklist for when a hurricane threatens:
- Store drinking water in any clean containers – bathtubs, bottles, pots, etc., as the water supply may become contaminated.
- Secure outdoor objects that may blow away or move them inside the house or garage.
- Fuel up your car. You may need to evacuate quickly and/or sit in traffic for hours. Service stations may also become inoperable.
- Secure homes and buildings by boarding up each window. Tape is not adequate.
- Moor your boat securely or move it to a designated safe place.
- If in a mobile home, check tie-downs and evacuate. Historically, manufactured homes suffer the greatest amount of damage during hurricanes.
- Move valuables, personal papers, family photos, and important computer drives to a waterproof container on the highest level of your home or pack them to take with you. Create password-protected digital copies.
- Turn off utilities if told to do so by authorities. Unplug small appliances.
- Turn off propane tanks.
- Turn fridge and freezers to the coldest setting and only open if necessary.
