93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Weather

Checklist: What to do when a hurricane threatens

Tags: Weather, Hurricane Headquarters, Hurricane Survival Guide
Board Up -- Use hurricane shutters or board up windows and doors with 5/8-inch plywood.
Board Up -- Use hurricane shutters or board up windows and doors with 5/8-inch plywood. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here’s your checklist for when a hurricane threatens:

  • Store drinking water in any clean containers – bathtubs, bottles, pots, etc., as the water supply may become contaminated.
  • Secure outdoor objects that may blow away or move them inside the house or garage.
  • Fuel up your car. You may need to evacuate quickly and/or sit in traffic for hours. Service stations may also become inoperable.
  • Secure homes and buildings by boarding up each window. Tape is not adequate.
  • Moor your boat securely or move it to a designated safe place.
  • If in a mobile home, check tie-downs and evacuate. Historically, manufactured homes suffer the greatest amount of damage during hurricanes.
  • Move valuables, personal papers, family photos, and important computer drives to a waterproof container on the highest level of your home or pack them to take with you. Create password-protected digital copies.
  • Turn off utilities if told to do so by authorities. Unplug small appliances.
  • Turn off propane tanks.
  • Turn fridge and freezers to the coldest setting and only open if necessary.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.