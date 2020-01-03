Spectacular weekend weather forecast for Houston

HOUSTON – After a rather gloomy start to 2020, the first weekend of the new year looks to be fantastic for Houston.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said clouds will give way to more sunshine by Friday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

Saturday will start a bit chilly, with temperatures in the 40s, but abundant sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 60s once again.

Sunday will live up to its name with temperatures near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

The next chance for rain on the 10-day forecast doesn’t come until next Friday.