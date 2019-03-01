WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Major delays expected due to roadwork in Galveston area

HOUSTON - If you are headed back from Galveston this weekend, you’ll want to check a traffic map for current conditions.

Delays are expected due to roadwork planned in League City, Dickinson and Galveston County.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night, the FM 646 bridge at I-45 will be permanently closed. Crews will be demolishing that bridge. The existing I-45/FM 646 intersection will be converted so that FM 646 will go under the main lanes of I-45.

This weekend, two northbound main lanes from FM 517 to FM 646 will be closed until midnight on Saturday, March 2.

Traffic will be detoured to the feeder. Drivers can also use Highway 3 to avoid traffic. But, brace yourself, this portion of the expansion project will take six months to complete.

The $122 million project began in late 2016 and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

