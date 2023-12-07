Ask 2: How do we get speed limit signs on our street?

Question: “I live on a street next to Kirby behind Mister Carwash. Cars use it as a cut through street. How do we get speed numbers on the street?”

Answer: If there is a speed problem within your community, you can reach out to county or city leaders. There will be an evaluation based on violations, crashes, and statistics.

SGT. Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety also wants people to know it is a violation to cut through properties without stopping to get to a roadway.

“My advice to you is to share the road,” Woodard said. “Before you are tempted to enter into that parking lot to cross to avoid that light, think about that young child. Think about that individual with their pet or that individual that is crossing the sidewalk to get to the other side of the roadway. We have to be able to share the road whether you are in the vehicle or on foot,” stated Sgt. Woodard.

