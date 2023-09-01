Your weekly traffic update

HOUSTON – Hey H-Town!!

It’s time to pack your patience and “wine” down for the extended weekend. As Labor Day approaches, many are ready to hit the roads and the sky. In fact, according to AAA, travel for the holiday is up compared to last year.

Holiday travel

This has been a busy travel summer for Houston Airports, but Labor Day weekend is expected to bring in even more foot traffic. Both airports combined are preparing to greet more than 830,000 travelers over the course of the holiday weekend. The busy travel period begins Thursday and will end Monday. During the five-day stretch, Friday is expected to be the biggest headache. Airport officials recommend arriving early, reserving parking ahead of time, and waiting at cellphone lots until your family members are ready to avoid adding to the congestion.

Galveston Wine Festival

If you are staying in the Houston area this weekend and would like to avoid the crowds at HOU and IAH, Galveston may be a great place to enjoy the extended weekend. The Galveston Wine Festival will be held at Moody Gardens, Sept. 1-3. From chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and cabernet, there is something for everyone. Visitors can also enjoy the renovated Aquarium Pyramid and explore new worlds in the Special Effects Theater. To kick off the festival, Friday’s event will include seven top-tier chefs, headlined by celebrity guest Chef Christine Ha.

Traveling from South Houston to Galveston? There will be a total closure on Beltway 8-South heading eastbound from the Gulf Freeway to SH-3. This overnight closure takes place Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. and will clear at 5:00 a.m. Friday just in time for your weekend.

Heading into Houston from Galveston on the Gulf Freeway? According to AAA, Friday at 4:45 p.m. will be the peak time for congestion.

IAH anticipates more than 636,000.

Weekend construction

Great news! After the back to back Southwest Freeway closure over the past two weekends, we will not see any major closures during the holiday weekend.

Houston’s big projects

