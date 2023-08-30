Pedestrian struck by spilled debris from dumpster truck involved in crash at NW Houston intersection

Sky 2 over northwest Houston after a dumpster truck rolled over at an intersection

HOUSTON – A pedestrian was hit by debris from a dumpster truck that crashed at an intersection in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of Antoine Drive near West Little York shortly after 2 p.m.

Sky 2 captured images of the truck which appeared to have rolled over. Debris from the truck was scattered around the intersection.

The pedestrian’s injuries are unknown at this time.

At this time, no additional vehicles were involved.

KPRC 2 has a crew headed to the scene. Please check back for updates.