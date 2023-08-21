TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash prompts lane closure at Sralla and FM 1942

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating a fatal crash in East Harris County.

The crash, which occurred at 1599 FM 1942, involves a motorcycle and an SUV. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene.

FM 1942 at Sralla is shutdown in both directions. Traffic is being diverted to Bohemian Hall Road and Kennings. The road closure should will be in place for several hours, according to HCSO.

